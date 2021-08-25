If you've ever envied Ariana Grande's impressive cat-eye, we have some good news for you.

According to a new report from US Weekly, the superstar will "soon" be joining the likes of Gaga and Rihanna by launching her very own beauty brand. Not only that, but just like her incredibly successful perfume line, she seems to be naming it after one of her hit songs. And if the mysterious billboards in New York City's Times Square are any indication, the line is called r.e.m. Beauty, in reference to the Sweetener's "R.E.M."

Grande hasn't made an official announcement yet, however fans have already sniffed out r.e.m.'s website and Instagram account thanks to follows from her mother, Joanne Grande, and makeup artist, Ash K Holm. Additionally, the star's close friend, Doug Middlebrook, continued to stoke speculation by tagging Grande in a selfie of himself with one of the aforementioned billboards.

And if that wasn't enough to convince you, E! News also found out that the Grande-associated Thunder Road, Inc. filed a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a range of beauty products, including lash serum, eyeliner, highlighter and, of course, hair extensions. After all, it wouldn't really be her brand if there weren't some high ponys involved, right?

Read the reports for yourself via US Weekly and E! News.