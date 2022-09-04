Infamous Ariana Grande cosplayer Paige Niemann has started an OnlyFans account — and the singer's fans aren't having it.

According to the Twitter news and gossip account PopCrave, Grande's fans are calling Niemann's page "creepy" due to her resemblance — both naturally, and through deliberate makeup and hair choices — to the pop star. While the doppelgänger created the NSFW account under her own name, not Grande's, some say it's still misleading.

It's unclear if Grande herself is aware of this latest OnlyFans development, but the singer has previously responded to Niemann, first acknowledging her in 2019 when a fan account circulated a video of the impersonator doing an impression of Grande's Victorious character Cat Valentine. "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal," Grande said initially. "But it's definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

The following year, Grande shared a more direct sentiment, reposting a video of comedian Jordan Firstman discussing the way that memes "devalue" an artist's image and work. The singer wrote, "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me?"

Following the alleged "shade" from Grande, Niemann took to Instagram Live to responded, saying, "I'm used to Ariana shading me," Niemann said. "Kind of why I'm not a fan of her anymore, honestly."

Fan or not, it seems Niemann is still using Ariana Grande's signature looks — including high ponytails and winged eyeliner — to benefit her online presence.