Cute news alert: Ariana Grande got married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend. TMZ reports that the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their shared home in the gorgeous rich and famous person enclave of Montecito, California.

Gomez and Grande got together in early 2020, reportedly meeting after realtor Gomez helped sell Grande the very house they ended up hosting their nuptials in. We learned of their engagement this past December via Instagram.

Unlike Grande's previous rather high-profile romances, this one has been pretty low key and paparazzi-averse, albeit with Gomez showing up a few times on Ari's hyper-curated grid. Also her "Stuck With U" pandemic-themed music video with Justin Bieber.

This weekend's wedding ceremony "was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," says a People source. But those 20 people were excited to be there: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

We are super happy for them! Congrats.