Ariana Grande Still Sends Christmas Gifts to Manchester's Child Patients

Ariana Grande is still taking care of Manchester's children.

Five years after the Manchester Arena attack, the pop superstar decided to bring some holiday cheer by donating Christmas presents to several children's hospitals located in the Northern English city, including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

As the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity revealed earlier this week, Grande sent 1,000 presents to their pediatric wards, where they were given to babies, kids and teens forced to spend the holidays in the hospital.

“Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande,” the hospital recently wrote on both Twitter and Instagram, which also included a touching picture of dozens of gifts underneath a Christmas tree.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” as Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity Tanya Hamid also added in the Instagram caption.

She continued, "We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart."

That said, Grande has been giving presents to Manchester's children's hospitals for quite some time now, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the "Santa Tell Me" singer gifted everyone at the the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary a £100 Amazon gift card in 2020.

After all, the star has maintained a strong connection to the city following the 2017 suicide bombing that killed 22 and injured over 500 people attending her concert at the Manchester Arena. Since then, Grande has continued to remember those who passed away through everything from heartfelt letters to her One Love Manchester benefit concert, which saw her return to the venue to raised money for the victims a few weeks after the terrorist attack.

You can check out both posts from the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital below.

