'Are You the One?' Star Arrested for Allegedly Raping a 16-Year-Old

A former contestant on a popular MTV dating show has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to TMZ, Are You the One? star Connor Smith — who appeared on the third season of the show in 2015 — was taken in by authorities in Cook County, Illinois for alleged rape and sexual battery during an incident that occurred this past July. He's also been accused on kidnapping the unidentified teen and has been charged with two additional counts of criminal confinement.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, the alleged victim said Smith ripped open a screen window abducted her from her bedroom while she was visiting family in Indiana. She then claimed the man forced her into his truck and made her perform oral sex while he drove to a motel, where he allegedly slapped, choked and urinated on her before sexually assaulting her again.

The teenager went on to say that Smith told her he'd be back the next night and took her back. Authorities said that when they arrived, her family was looking for her and chased Smith's car before the alleged victim escaped and he drove off. However, witnesses were able to get enough information on his car to link the abduction to the reality star.

Following his arrest, the girl identified him from a photo lineup. Per authorities, Smith seemingly drove to her relatives' house from Illinois and will be extradited back to Indiana.

Initially, the teen claimed the incident occurred after she gave out her relatives' home address via Snapchat to someone who said they selling a cat. That said, the document she told police in later interviews that she met her alleged assailant on a dating app and that she snuck out to see him, despite immediately having a "bad feeling" about him.

