Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Arca is dropping yet another album to add to her now growing collection of projects.

A week after she announced KicK iii would be released alongside the follow-up to last year's KiCK i, Arca is already back with the fourth installment in the Kick series. Set to arrive with the other two albums on December 3, kick iiii rounds out this cycle with a new collection of tunes, including collaborations with Oliver Coates, Planningtorock, No Bra and Shirley Manson.

"kick iiii is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful," Arca says. "It is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators' control expressing itself from within the womb."

The album leads with single "Queer," in collaboration with Berlin DJ Planningtorock. Featuring towering crystalline synths and a trap beat, the iridescent reptilian tune sees Arca bring her breed of mutant pop to Planningtorock's synth-pop sensibilities with distorted vocals and unapologetically queer lyrics.

"I remember finding 'Meditation' back in 2011/12 on Arca's Soundcloud and becoming completely obsessed with the track," Planningtorock says. "Then we finally met a few years later at a festival we both where playing in Krems, Austria and we instantly bonded. I threw my prosthetic nose into the crowd that night and found out later that it was Alejandra who had caught it. I love her so much and I'm so grateful she exists. The lyrics 'Tears of Fire' and 'Queer Power' are words I live by and where we connect."

Check out the tracklist, below, and listen to Arca and Planningtorock's collaboration, "Queer," off kick iiii, out December 3.

kick iiii: 1. Whoresong 2. Esuna ft. Oliver Coates 3. Xenomorphgirl 4. Queer ft. Planningtorock 5. Witch ft. No Bra 6. Hija 7. Boquifloja 8. Alien Inside ft. Shirley Manson 9. Altar 10. Lost Woman Found 11. Paw