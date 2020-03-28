Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more

Who: Aquaria, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, will celebrate Lady Gaga's 34th birthday tonight with the digital debut of a "Gaga Megamix" she originally created last summer for DJ Ty Sunderland's LGBTQ boat party, Gayflower. According to her Instagram, the mix features "a diverse selection" of more than 50 of Aquaria's favorite Lady Gaga songs. She'll be uploading the full set to Soundcloud immediately after going on Instagram Live.

When: Tune in tonight, March 28, at 10 PM EST on Aquaria's Instagram Live. Follow the drag superstar at @ageofaquaria to see her dance and DJ for 90 minutes in full drag.

Why watch: Aquaria will be accepting tips on Venmo and PayPal throughout the Instagram Live, with 50% of total donations going to Food Bank for New York City, the city's major hunger-relief organization fighting to end food poverty in all five boroughs. "We need your support now more than ever to help us provide emergency food and other essentials to New Yorkers who are impacted by COVID-19," their Instagram says, adding that every $1 provides 5 meals. (Their site is running a special promo, where $1 equals 10 meals). "Tipping is VERY optional, but if you're liking what you're hearing and seeing, it's the best way to let me know," Aquaria said on Instagram.



