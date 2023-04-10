Jimin's First Campaign for Tiffany Is Here

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see April's biggest fashion news.

Jimin's Debut Tiffany & Co. Campaign Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Jimin was named global ambassador of Tiffany & Co. in March, and today, the jeweler unveils their first campaign with the BTS star for their T and Tiffany Hardwear collections. Gal Gadot and Zoë Kravitz also star in the campaign. “Our 'This Is Tiffany' campaign is an authentic homage to individual style," says Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany's EVP of Product and Communication. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin of BTS and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own.”

Kenzo x Nigo Varsity Jungle Collection Photography: Frank Lebon

Animal motifs have long been part of Kenzo's DNA — most recognizably the tiger which first appeared in Kenzo collections in 1975 with resurgence during the Humberto and Carol 2010’s era. In the Varsity Jungle Collection for Spring 2023, Nigo pays homage to his idol Kenzo Takada, introducing his new Kenzo icon: the elephant, which was the founder's favorite animal alongside a new version of the iconic Kenzo tiger. Available now at kenzo.com

Luar x Mejuri Photography: Marc Asekhame