"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see April's biggest fashion news.

At Luar's Fall 2023 runway show earlier this year, models wore pieces from the brand's collaboration with Mejuri — Luar's first foray into jewelry. The collection is out now and consists of convertible hoops ($275), an Ana hoop charm ($98) and a new adaptation of Luar's signature Ana bag in white ($275) that includes a gold chain and co-branded jewelry pouch.

Available now at mejuri.com and luar.world