"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for April.

Dior's Parley for the Oceans Beach Capsule Photography: Brett Lloyd

Dior Men is getting beachy just in time for summer. Kim Jones' latest capsule includes seaside-inspired fashion essentials including bucket hats, turquoise track jackets, oblique logo t-shirts and environmentally conscious pieces all done in partnership with Parley for the Oceans. Available now at Dior.com

Gypsy Sport and TheRealReal's UpCycled Denim Photography: Ana Kras

For Earth Month, Gypsy Sport is partnering with TheRealReal for a capsule collection that reimagines denim. Nine unisex styles made of repurposed denim incorporate elements of Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe’s streetwear aesthetic, culminating in designs ranging from jeans to jackets to mini-skirts and corsets for summer. Designs feature contrast-stitched hems, metal fixtures, and various tones and washes of blue denim, highlighting the recyclability of the fabric. Available now at TheRealReal.com.

Gentle Monster and Hood by Air Reunite for Second Collab Photography: Torso Solutions

Gentle Monster's second collaboration with Hood by Air is inspired by bike culture and the streets of New York City. The collection consists of two frames: Antagonist 01, a bold goggle-style black acetate frame designed with a flat front top and the Mother (U.S. exclusive), a black acetate frame in a square silhouette with orange lenses. Available now at Gentlemonster.com

FKA twigs Directs and Stars in a Fashion Film for Woolmark The art of playing comes to life in Playscape, the short film directed by and starring FKA Twigs. Honoring the seven top finalists of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, the film — creative directed by Zak Group — features pieces from collections by Ahluwalia, EGONLAB, Jordan Dalah, MMUSOMAXWELL, Peter Do, RUI, and Saul Nash in advance of the International Woolmark Prize announcement on April 26. The film and accompanying immersive showroom in London, inspired by the sculptural playscapes of Isamu Noguchi and featuring two of his iconic play sculptures, center around themes of creativity, exploration, and, of course, how modes of play produce radical results.

Loewe Launches Ibiza 22 Collection Photography: Gray Sorrenti Hedonistic indulgences come to life in Paula’s Ibiza 22 collection, bringing a notion of escapism and surrealism to Loewe’s iconic bags. Men’s and women’s ready-to-wear garments and accessories — including the Puzzle and Basket bags — come in new gradients in the collection, alongside bright-hued denim and sequin pieces, celebrating the pleasures of life and capturing the spirit of Ibiza. Available starting April 14 at Loewe.com

Zara Origins Is Back for Its Second Edition

Zara Origins is the Spanish brand's elevated, minimalist menswear offering that debuted last September (there was also a pop-up during Paris Fashion Week). For its second season, the Spring collection expands core styles into new fabrics like linen and suede and colors like fuchsia, lilac and indigo. There are also more accessories including pearl necklaces, bandanas, leather slippers, visors, and sunglasses. An accompanying video inspired by the Bob Marley song "Sun is Shining" shows off the entire range. Available now at Zara.com

Luca Guadagnino Directs Fendi's New Peekaboo Campaign Fendi tapped Luca Guadagnino to direct a campaign in celebration of its iconic Peekaboo bags. The film stars model Adwoa Aboah floating above Roman rooftops with the new Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU handbag, which is available now in the brand's boutiques.

Coach Launches "I Got it From My Mom" Mother's Day Campaign Photography: Joshua Woods

Coach's new Mother's Day campaign stars Jennifer Lopez, Noah Beck, Jessica Kelly and Tommy Dorfman, with the latter three posing with their moms in coordinating looks. The campaign is a reference to Coach's legacy of handing down bags from generation to the next.

Stella McCartney's Disney Fantasia Collection Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney combines fantasy and fashion for the Disney Fantasia capsule, with unisex pieces inspired by the cult film. References to beloved Disney icons — including Mickey Mouse — are seen in colorful garments ranging from bucket hats and denim to flowy dresses and graphic shoulder bags, all made from repurposed and recycled materials, celebrating the designer’s love of nature. Available starting April 7 at StellaMcCartney.com

Dita Eyewear x Who Decides War Capsule Collection Courtesy of Dita Eyewear

Dita Eyewear is joining forces with NYC-based label Who Decides War for four new, fresh eyewear styles. The SUPERFLIGHT capsule collection merges Dita’s ‘90s aesthetic with Who Decides War’s urban style, with hand dip-dyed and hand-painted frames in purple, black, green, and crackled white colorways, ranging from $500 to $550 USD. Available now at Dita.com

Lourdes Leon, Bella Hadid and More Front Burberry's Lola Bag Campaign

Burberry's latest campaign puts its Lola bag front and center, a style Riccardo Tisci first introduced in 2019 named after the song “Lola” by ’60s British rock band The Kinks. Lourdes Leon, who also happens to go by Lola, is one of the campaign stars, further cementing her relationship with the brand after fronting ads for a project between Burberry and SSENSE last year and attending its London show in 2020. She's joined by fellow models Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards in the Lola bag campaign done in partnership with Torso Solutions. The Lola bag collection is available at Burberry.com

Calvin Klein and Palace Collaborate for the First Time Photography: Alasdair McLellan/ Courtesy of Calvin Klein

CK1 Palace is the new joint collaboration between Calvin Klein and Palace, which will include apparel (including denim and underwear), footwear (in partnership with Vans) and a new take on Calvin's signature CK One fragrance. The campaign acts as a love letter to both New York and London, the hometown of Calvin Klein and Palace, respectively. Available starting April 8th at PalaceSkateBoards.com and CalvinKlein.com

"Belfast" Star Jude Hill Is the New Face of Thom Browne Kids Photography: Cass Bird/ Courtesy of Thom Browne

One of the breakout stars of this year's awards season is Jude Hill, the adorable Northern Irish actor who wowed critics with his performance in the film Belfast. The 11-year-old most recently attended the Oscars for which he wore a full look from Thom Browne, and now he's officially the face of the brand's spring kid's campaign (Thom Browne launched childrenswear in January of 2021). The playful black and white images show Hill in miniature scale surrounded by a giant Hector dog while showing off the new collection including suits covered in tiny dachsund prints. The spring kid's collection is available now at ThomBrowne.com

Fiorucci's Spring 2022 Collection Arrives at Fred Segal Pop-Up