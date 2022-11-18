Antoni Porowski is headed to the altar!

On Thursday, November 17, the Queer Eye star took to social media to announce his engagement to freelance creative strategy director Kevin Harrington after three years of dating.

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry," Porowski wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji and blurry selfie of the couple. And it seems as if the food expert's prayers were quickly answered, with co-star Tan France volunteering to be the "wedding selfie-photographer" before Jonathan Van Ness appointed himself the flower girl.

Meanwhile, Harrington decided to go the sentimental route by posting a series of adorable snaps, in which the happy couple can be seen sitting side-by-side on a boat, hanging out at the beach and dressed up as zombie Blockbuster employees at Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween extravaganza.

He joked, "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged."

Porowski and Harrington began dating in July 2019, though the reality television personality previously told People that things got serious fast due to the pandemic.

"It came to a shutdown in New York—there was no toilet paper—and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog." Porowski said earlier this year, explaining that Harrington's four-day trip to visit him on-set in Austin, Texas ended up turning into a much lengthier stay thanks to lockdown.

"We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog," he continued. “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice."

Porowski added, “When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

Needless to say, we can't wait for the Queer Eye wedding special. In the meantime though, you can check out both Porowski and Harrington's engagement posts below.