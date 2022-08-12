Anne Heche has died. She was 53.

On Friday, August 12, a representative for the Emmy Award winner confirmed she was "brain dead" in a statement to People, which under California law means she is considered legally dead. However, they noted that Heche's heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support yet, as the OneLegacy Foundation is currently searching for potential organ transplant recipients who may be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend," the rep said on behalf of Heche's loved ones. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, also mourned her death in an additional statement issued to the publication, starting off by saying that "my brother Atlas and I lost our Mom."

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Laffoon continued, before thanking the "thousands of friends, family, and fans [who] made their hearts known to me" during this difficult time.

"I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time," he said. "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

On Friday, August 5, Heche accidentally crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, resulting in severe burns and lung injuries, as well as an anoxic brain injury that put her in a coma from which she never regained consciousness. Read People's entire report here.