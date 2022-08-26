Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of a Harry Styles fan-fic romance novel by Robinne Lee. Brace yourself, because this is the stan Twitter Olympics. The film, The Idea of You, is set to premiere on Prime Video.

Lee’s debut novel of the same name follows a 40-year-old divorcee named Sophie whose husband left her for a younger woman and left their daughter with an extra ticket to Coachella. Mother of the year, Sophie steps in to attend Coachella with her daughter. The desert winds turn in her favor when she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, whose touselled brown hair and boy-next-door charm are eerily reminiscent of a certain Harry Styles. He also happens to be the frontman of the festival’s biggest boyband, August Moon, which also draws uncanny comparisons to One Direction.

Lee, however, wants to beat the fan fiction allegations. "This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Lee once told Vogue . "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Whether or not it was what Lee intended, the novel has become canon within the 1D fandom– a more palatable, PG-13 counterpart to Sold to One Direction. Doubt we’ll be seeing that on the big screen anytime soon.

In the meantime, Michael Showalter, director of The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Fay and The Dropout, will be bringing every Directioner’s dreams to life with Anne Hathaway as the star. She is also producing the film alongside Cathay Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes, Jordana Mollick and Lee, the book’s author. The script will be written by Friends with Kids’ Jennifer Westfeldt.

“Get your shit and leave”... to run to renew your Prime subscription before the Directioners crash the platform like the House of Dragons hive did to HBO.