Anne Hathaway is an unproblematic legend in our eyes. A simple TikTok that showed the actress jamming out to “Lady Marmalade” while attending Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week after-party went viral within the first few hours of being posted and circulated on social media the entire weekend.

This week, it was announced that the Princess Diaries star is set to star alongside Michaela Coel in A24’s newest project, an “epic pop melodrama” following the relationship between a musician (Hathaway) and a renowned fashion designer (Coel), erecting immediate buzz on social media.

Twitter users quickly drew connections to Hathaway’s early career hit The Devil Wears Prada, excited for a return to movies centered around the stakes of the fashion industry.

Others were simply excited about Hathaway’s on-screen chemistry with Coel, who just bodied her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and previously made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series for her HBO series I May Destroy You. “I can already feel the heat radiating from their on-screen chemistry,” said one Twitter user.

Mother Mary, written and directed by A Ghost Story’s David Lowery, will be filmed in Germany with an undetermined release date. The original score will be manned by Daniel Hart, who previously worked with Lowery on The Green Knight.

Considering the film depicts a glamorous world of luxurious fabric and popstars, it makes sense that original songs for the movie will be written and produced by none other than modern-day pop icons Charli XCX and 2022’s Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff. Charli joined in on the internet gossip, quoting a headline relaying the pair's participation in the project, feeding into the hype: “Jack bout to get mothered.”