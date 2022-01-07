Legendary Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith is set to receive a new Netflix documentary that will reflect on her cultural impact.

Variety reports that the upcoming film will span the late model's life up until her tragic passing, and will feature never-before-seen footage detailing Smith's journey with motherhood on the verge of global pop culture prominence, obtained from an unreleased documentary

Ursula MacFarlane who previously directed CNN Films’ The Lost Sons and Untouchable, the story of Harvey Weinstein’s downfall, is at the helm of this project and said she will be approaching it with great intrigue.

“I approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale,” she said. “How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?”

“Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture,” MacFarlane continued.

Born Vicki Lynn Hogan, Smith was a Playboy and notable GUESS model who reached household fame after marrying oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II when he was, at the time, 89. For years, Smith dominated tabloid headlines up until her death in 2007 at the age of 39.