Pantsuit lovers, rejoice. A sequel to 2018's beloved thriller, A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is in the works and luckily will be helmed by the same team as its predecessor with Paul Feig directing and Laura Fischer producing.

For those who need a bit of a refresher, A Simple Favor follows Kendrick's character — who runs a mommy vlog — as she investigates the disappearance of Lively, her friend and fellow upper echelon NYC private school mother. As the story unravels, sex, scandal and sinister secrets bubble to the surface. But what happens to their characters once all is revealed? A Simple Favor 2 will pick up right where we left off: with Lively in prison, Kendrick operating as a successful blogger and Lively's husband, played by Henry Goulding, as a successful author.

Though few details have been shared, one thing's for sure: the costuming — a plot point in its own right — will be on point, with (fingers crossed) a press junket involving Lively's immense pantsuit collection.

A Simple Favor 2 isn't the only project we can expect to see from Lively in the coming year. The actress is also gearing up for her directorial debut with Seconds, a film based on the 2014 graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley of the same name.