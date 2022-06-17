Anna Delvey is at it again.

According to a new report from Page Six, one of New York City's most infamous scammers is now trying to get into the NFT game is an attempt to establish herself as an actual artist following her participation in a buzzy group art show. And the first thing she's apparently hawking? Herself, of course.

In exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can be one of 10 people who have "exclusive access" to Delvey through her "ultra platinum" NFT collection. Dubbed "Reinventing Anna" in reference to Netflix's Inventing Anna series about her escapades, the items that were put up for auction today include everything from private phone calls to sketches to “personal items from her time in prison.”

But while some have argued that the NFT thing is a complete scam and a dumb investment given that the entire market seemingly collapsed back in March, Delvey appeared to argue that her collection is legit by telling NBC News that she's "trying to move away from this like, quote unquote scammer persona."

“This is, like totally, has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show," as she said. "But I’m trying to move away from that definitely.”

Not only that, but in an attempt to further legitimize the project, Delvey has also launched a website about the project, in which she's quoted as saying, "In this new chapter of my journey I’m hoping to use my voice for a positive (and legal) cause.”

Delvey, who is currently being held in NY's Orange County Correctional Facility and is fighting deportation to her native Russia, is best known as the faux-heiress who was found guilty of scamming luxury hotels and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, before attempting to get a $22 million loan to supposedly launch an upscale art club.

