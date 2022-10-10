Prolific scammer Anna Delvey was released from an ICE detention center this weekend.

Known as the "Soho Grifter" for her ascent through the downtown Manhattan social scene, Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, famously conned some $275,000 out of banks and luxury hotels in a wild saga that inspired Netflix's Inventing Anna series starring Julia Garner.

After being found guilty in 2019 of numerous charges including theft of services and second-degree grand larceny, Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in an upstate New York prison. The 31-year-old was released from prison after only three years, but was then detained by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officials for overstaying her visa.

Now, while Delvey's still continuing to fight deportation to her native Russia, a U.S. immigrant judge granted her permission to leave the detention center where she was being held. On Friday, Delvey returned home to her East Village apartment under house arrest — with the condition that she wear an ankle monitor and refrain from posting on social media, according to the Associated Press.

"Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets," Delvey's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement. "She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned."