Anna Delvey Is Hosting a Show Under House Arrest

If we've come to learn anything about Anna Delvey over the years, it's that the famed SoHo scammer is pretty adept at making the most out of a bad situation. Whether its convincing New York's elite that she's a German heiress, leveraging her plight for a lucrative Netflix deal or putting together an art show while still behind bars, Delvey has proven herself to be rather resourceful in the face of adversity. So it makes sense that she wouldn't let a little thing like being on house arrest get in the way of filming her new reality series.

The former grifter has apparently landed a new deal for an unscripted reality TV series, Delvey's Dinner Club, which is set to follow the faux socialite as she hosts dinner parties at her East Village apartment all while remaining fully compliant with her court ordered house arrest. Having been just released from ICE custody in October 2022, the show will center around Delvey as she regales her celebrity guests with tales about her various run-ins with the law, her experiences with the criminal justice system and her efforts to rehabilitate her con artist image.

“She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” former Food Network president Courtney White said in a press release. “There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits.”

In a statement, Delvey said, "There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

No premiere date for Delvey's Dinner Club has been set but the show is set to be produced Butternutt, a lifestyle-focused offshoot of the Jimmy Kimmel co-founded Wheelhouse Entertainment. According to Page Six, some of Delvey's dream guests include everyone from Madonna to Elon Musk, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Marina Abramović, former Secretary of State Cyrus Vance and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (although that last one will be a tough get considering he's also under house arrest while he awaits trial on fraud charges).