Angelina Jolie is accusing ex-husband Brad Pitt of choking one of their children during a 2016 altercation on their private jet.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress brought forth new accusations of physical and emotional abuse in a countersuit against Pitt, who allegedly "choked" one of their six children, "struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" during a fight that occurred on a flight from Los Angeles to France.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the documents state, before claiming that Pitt "threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats, injuring Jolie's back and elbow" in an attempt to get her "off his back."

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the suit continues. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened." After the initial altercation, Jolie claimed that Pitt would "periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them" and "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

The fight resulted in Jolie filing for divorce a few days later and an FBI child abuse investigation into Pitt, though the agency declined to criminally charge the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor based on "several factors." However, Jolie's new countersuit said that the FBI agent in charge of the investigation had “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.”

The accusations are the latest developments in the former couple's ongoing legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval, which was instigated by Pitt earlier this year after he alleged that Jolie violated his “contractual rights” by selling her stake of the company without his consent. That said, Jolie said that she initially tried to sell her share to Pitt, though negotiations broke down after he demanded she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

Read the New York Times' full report on Jolie's allegations here.