Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of 'Ripping Off' His Show Set

Andy Cohen has his suspicions about fellow talk show host James Corden.

On the latest episode of iHeartMedia's "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast, the Bravo executive producer and famed restauranteur discussed Cohen's beloved Watch What Happens Live and how it changed the late night broadcasting game. However, it turns out that being a television trailblazer can also come with some big annoyances, according to Cohen, who ended up accusing The Late Late Show with James Corden host of "ripping off" his set.

“I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late night talk show is,” Cohen told Bozzi prior to mentioning Corden — who's slated to leave The Late Late Show soon — by name.

“[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar," Cohen continued, who started to say something else about Corden before stopping himself. That said, Bozzi was able to quickly fill in the blanks by suggesting "ripping off your set," to which Cohen responded, "There you go."

“I am so glad we’re still going," as he continued. "That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set. Go with God.”

Even so, the reality television bigwig also went on to extend his critique to the rest of the late night world, later telling Bozzi that he doesn't feel "totally part of the group," despite having hosted late night shows for the past 13 years.

“Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that ‘Vanity Fair’ did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started," Cohen said before revealing that he did end up receiving an apology from the magazine's editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, who apparently said, "'You know what, you were right, you should’ve been in that.'"

Corden has yet to respond to Cohen's allegations, but in the meantime you can listen to the former talk about the issue on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast below.