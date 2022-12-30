Andrew Tate had to get the last word in. Thankfully, it spectacularly backfired.

Tate, ex-professional kickboxer and now full-time internet turd, has been arrested in Romania alongside his brother as part of an ongoing rape and human trafficking investigation.

It all started when he decided to pick a fight with 19-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg by asking if he can email her a list of his car collection and their respective emissions. She said that he can gladly email her at smalldickenergy@getalife.com. Tate was initially appalled by her message, but then he deleted his reply and came up with something better: the worst video you'll see this week.

It appears that Tate's desire to always get the last laugh has become his downfall. According to some internet rumors, Romanian authorities were able to confirm that he was in the country because of the pizza boxes shown in his video. He told the person off-camera to make sure not to recycle them. The boxes came from Jerry's Pizza, a Romanian chain.

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on Thursday for 24 hours alongside two other Romanian suspects on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group. Prosecutors are pushing a Bucharest court to allow the suspects to be held for an additional 30 days.

The brothers have been under investigation since April after authorities were alerted of the possibility of a woman being held in Tate's home. Two women were found and confirmed that they were being kept against their will, but the brothers were released after questioning.

The two brothers are charged "with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," which may be referring to the cam show business that Tate has previously bragged about. They claimed to run a business that employed 75 women across four countries to take calls from men for $4 a minute.

Prosecutors said they have found six women who have been assaulted and exploited by the suspects.

While Tate appears to still be in custody, his account sent out a tweet saying, "The Matrix sent their agents." There's no confirmation as to whether this is him or if someone else has control of his account.

Going into 2023, we'd like to crown Thunberg the clap back queen for her simple and sweet response to the arrests:

Photo courtesy of Andrew Tate via Twitter