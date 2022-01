News of André Leon Talley's passing spread all over social media last night, striking a deep chord with the fashion world who lost one of their inimitable trailblazers. With a career that spanned decades at Interview, WWD and Vogue, Talley formed relationships with some of the industry's biggest luminaries and supported creative talent at all levels. See, below, for some of the tributes that have poured in from some of the biggest names in fashion.

Photos via Instagram