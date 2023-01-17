André Leon Talley's Lavish Possessions Are Going Up for Auction

By the time André Leon Talley had passed away in January of last year, he had amassed a treasure trove of possessions spanning decades, pieces that reflected his love of beauty, glamour and all the finer things of life.

Now, his lavish collection of beautiful objects will be sold in a series of live and online auctions beginning January 27 through Christie's. The pieces include everything from haute couture, handbags and jewelry to fine art, literature and interior design.

Related | The Fashion World Remembers André Leon Talley

Many of the lots where gifted to him by designers (and close friends) like Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada and Ralph Rucci. Highlights include a monogram Louis Vuitton trunk, custom Tom Ford caftans and gilt metal Chanel cuff bracelets.



“André Leon Talley's fashion sensibility was singular and timeless," said Christie's head of private and iconic collections Elizabeth Siegel. "He was categorically chic, and the collection that he amassed throughout his life was unlike any other. We are beyond thrilled to steward this group of objects from his homes, a selection that showcases Talley's endless love for all-things beautiful

Proceeds will go toward the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the City of New York and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham.