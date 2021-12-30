The future of And Just Like That... is in jeopardy in the wake of sexual assault allegations that have been levied against star Chris Noth.

US Weekly spoke to an insider aware of the show’s condition, who has reported that everything is on pause as people process what’s going on. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped,” the source said. “Everyone is raw.”

The show, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this month, and its ongoing run were thrown into the air after two women accused Noth of sexual assault on December 16. Under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, the women alleged that they were assaulted in 2004 while working at a firm for Hollywood clients and in 2015 at his apartment respectively.

Noth has since come forth and denied the claims made by the women. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

He continued, “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Singer Lisa Gentile also accused him of sexual assault and actor Zoe Lister-Jones has also come forth to accuse him of inappropriate behavior on set.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”