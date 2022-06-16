A haunting version of Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend” plays over black-and-white snippets of the star’s life in Netflix’s official teaser trailer for Blonde. Directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of the same name, Blonde is essentially the love child of Hollywood’s recent obsession with the biopic and its enduring obsession with Marilyn.

The teaser shows a — you guessed it — blond Ana de Armas laughing, crying and, of course, recreating classic Marilyn moments. It even included a 3-second sneak peek of perhaps the most iconic of said moments — when the star was photographed standing above a grate while wind from a passing subway blew the skirt of her dress up.

The Knives Out actress’ resemblance to the icon is uncanny, but don’t get it twisted — Blonde isn’t exactly a biopic. According to Netflix, the film “[blurs] the lines of fact and fiction,” and “artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.”

On her portrayal of Marilyn — who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson — Armas told Netflix’s Queue, “We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

If you are a Marilyn lover — or even just a sympathizer — and want to tune in to this semi-fictional NC-17-rated portrayal, Blonde releases on Netflix September 23, 2022.