Neil Patrick Harris just got a reminder that the internet never forgets. Shortly after Amy Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, Harris and his husband, David Burtka, made light of a terrible situation by fashioning a charcuterie board of “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse” for a Halloween party. If it sounds awful, it’s because it is.

Not only did Harris and Burtka make this for a party, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, tweeted a photo of it, according to BuzzFeed News . The platter was fashioned to look exactly what it was called and even had a sign on it, just in case you couldn’t tell. The sign, labeled "Winehouse," pointed out that it was fashioned from “beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

Needless to say, this immediately drew backlash online, which led to Mikita deleting his tweet. However, despite the outcry online, neither Harris nor Burtka said anything about their choice to serve such a grossly displayed platter.

The internet resurfaced the post, slamming Harris again for making such a poor, heartless joke in the first place. But now, Harris is actually apologizing for his actions. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly , Harris said, "A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Winehouse’s tragic death at age 27 rocked the music world in 2011. The singer had long struggled with drugs and alcohol before succumbing on July 23. Prior to her death, she won multiple Grammys and released several songs that made a huge impact on music . She’ll long be remembered for her talents, no thanks to crappy jokes at her expense.