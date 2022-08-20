Amy Schumer is trying to clarify a recent joke about mental health that didn't go over so well.

The drama started earlier this week when actor Tom Holland told his 67.7 million Instagram followers that he was taking a break from social media in order to prioritize his mental well-being, as he finds both "Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming."

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app," the 26-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star. And though he clarified that this would be his last online post for a while, he did want to use his "very brief return to Instagram" to bring awareness to a partnership between his The Brother’s Trust foundation and mental health charity, Stem 4, which has four apps for those seeking support for depression, anxiety, self-harm and other mental health struggles.

A day later though, Schumer also posted her own video about mental health, which many immediately assumed was a pointed dig at Holland.

"I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media," the 41-year-old comedian told her 12.1 million fans on Instagram, via a video captioned "important mental health announcement," in which she joked about how "looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout."

Schumer added, "So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing."

However, commenters were quick to accuse the Only Murders in the Building star of "proving Holland's point" by "mocking a person raising awareness and providing tools for young people to deal with their mental health." And after the backlash only continued to grow, Schumer claimed in an Instagram Story that she was "ot shading Spider-Man."

Amy Schumer? You mocking a person raising awareness and providing tools for young people to deal with their mental health is precisely the reason why Tom Holland stays away from toxic social media. Thank you for proving his point. — Mar (@Maracev) August 16, 2022

"Making fun of myself," she said. "Of course social media is toxic!"

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).