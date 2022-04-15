Amy Schumer was mocked for calling Will Smith's Chris Rock slap a "traumatizing" experience.

According to E! News, the 2022 Oscars co-host appeared on The Howard Stern Show to talk about how people reacted to her saying she was "triggered and traumatized" by the "disturbing" incident in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“People made fun of me for saying that was traumatizing. But I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us," she said, echoing her Oscars co-host, Wanda Sykes, who recently said she also found the slap "sickening."

Schumer went on to explain that Rock is a "one of [her] best friends" alongside Questlove, who Rock was presenting an award to when the altercation happened. So "to see your friend get hit," especially by someone as beloved as Smith was "shocking," she said.

"Like I don’t remember a time I didn’t think, ‘I love [Will Smith],'" she added. "I haven’t been around much violence. I didn’t grow up with it in the home or anything. It was shocking. And it was a bummer.”

However, Schumer told Stern the harassment related to her Oscars stint didn't stop there, as she also apparently received death threats from people who thought she “disrespected” Kirsten Dunst with a (pre-approved) joke about the actress being a "seat filler."

“They were so bad the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit,” she said, before mentioning the LAPD was also involved. “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will.’ The misogyny is unbelievable.”

The slap occurred after Rock a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to alopecia. As a result, Smith walked on-stage during the televised broadcast and slapped the comedian across the face, before returning to his seat and seemingly yelling, "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!"

Following the altercation, Smith — who ended up winning the coveted "Best Actor" award later that night — publicly apologized to Rock on Instagram for reacting "emotionally." He also apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his actions, saying he was "embarrassed" by his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behavior. The actor later went on to resign from the Academy, which has also launched a formal investigation into the matter.