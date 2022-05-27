After almost 10 days of red carpets, movie premieres, dinners and parties, the Cannes Film Festival is finally about to wrap up, but not before the week's most glamorous event takes place — the amfAR’s Cinema against AIDS Gala, which raises money for AIDS research programs.
It's the hottest ticket of the entire festivities, and this year's edition featured live performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. Carine Roitfeld once again put together her annual fashion show for amFAR, whose theme this time was “Let’s Get Married!”
As usual all the biggest names were there, including Naomi Campbell, Charli D'Amelio, Cynthia Erivo, Cara Delevingne and Sabrina Carpenter. Here are all the looks from the big night.
Charli D'Amelio in Mônot
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Carine Roitfeld in Loewe
Christina Aguilera in Miss Sohee
Cara Delevingne in Mônot
Sabrina Carpenter in Mônot
Coco Rocha in Iris van Herpen
Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens
Winnie Harlow in Mônot
Ciara in Dundas
Larsen Thompson in Armani Privé
Indya Moore in Mônot
Lineisy Montero in Miu Miu
Eva Longoria in Mônot
Vanessa Hudgens in Miu Miu
Jourdan Dunn in Jean-Louis Sabaji
Lakeith Stanfield in Dior Men
Naomi Campbell in Schiaparelli Couture
Mila Jovovich in Lever Couture
Joan Smalls in Dundas
