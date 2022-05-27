After almost 10 days of red carpets, movie premieres, dinners and parties, the Cannes Film Festival is finally about to wrap up, but not before the week's most glamorous event takes place — the amfAR’s Cinema against AIDS Gala, which raises money for AIDS research programs.

It's the hottest ticket of the entire festivities, and this year's edition featured live performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. Carine Roitfeld once again put together her annual fashion show for amFAR, whose theme this time was “Let’s Get Married!”

As usual all the biggest names were there, including Naomi Campbell, Charli D'Amelio, Cynthia Erivo, Cara Delevingne and Sabrina Carpenter. Here are all the looks from the big night.

Charli D'Amelio in Mônot

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Carine Roitfeld in Loewe

Christina Aguilera in Miss Sohee

Cara Delevingne in Mônot

Sabrina Carpenter in Mônot

Coco Rocha in Iris van Herpen

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens

Winnie Harlow in Mônot

Ciara in Dundas

Larsen Thompson in Armani Privé

Indya Moore in Mônot

Lineisy Montero in Miu Miu

Eva Longoria in Mônot

Vanessa Hudgens in Miu Miu

Jourdan Dunn in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Lakeith Stanfield in Dior Men

Naomi Campbell in Schiaparelli Couture

Mila Jovovich in Lever Couture