For the first time since the end of her trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is sitting down for an in-depth interview about everything that’s happened. The interview with Savannah Guthrie will air later in the week, but a preview was shared on TODAY this morning, giving viewers a glimpse at Heard’s candid thoughts.

Though the jury sided with Heard’s ex-husband Depp in the defamation trial, which awarded him $15 million (later reduced to just over $10 million), the actress said she doesn’t blame them for that. “I actually understand,” she told Guthrie. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor."

Heard went on to criticize the social media coverage the trial garnered. The trial, which took place in Virginia, also drew plenty of Depp’s fans, who were quick to defend the actor in the defamation lawsuit.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she told Guthrie. “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Depp and Heard were in court for the past few weeks after Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. Heard penned an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 discussing her pain from a history of sexual violence. Though she didn’t name Depp in the piece, he filed a suit claiming that his career suffered after the fact, saying she defamed him with her writing.

In the trial, Depp won all three of his defamation claims, while Heard won one of her own claims, which she filed in response to his. She, however, was only awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard initially shared a statement to Instagram immediately following the trial. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.” She went on to highlight her concern for other women who may want to speak out on their own abuse and feel like they are unable to because they may not be taken seriously.

Heard’s interview with Guthrie will air on Tuesday and Wednesday on TODAY, as well as in full on Friday on Dateline.