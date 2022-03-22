Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Set to Be Terminated

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship is expected to come to an end.

On Monday, Judge Roger L. Lund of Ventura County Superior Court made a tentative ruling to terminate the legal arrangement after nine years, saying that she no longer needs mother Lynn Bynes to control her personal, medical and financial affairs.



“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” Lund wrote in court documents obtained by the LA Times. The publication said the ruling will likely be made official during a hearing on Tuesday morning.



Last month, the former child star filed to terminate her conservatorship, which was put into place in August 2013 after she was involuntarily hospitalized after allegedly setting fire to a driveway. Bynes then revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with addiction, though she's since become sober and graduated from FIDM in 2019 with an associates degree.

As such, layer David A. Esquibias previously told People that she "believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.” Esquibias later told the outlet that Bynes is now planning to move in with her fiancé Paul Michael. Not only that, attorney Tamar Arminak also told NBC News last month that her parents were in "100 percent support" of her decision.

"The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," Arminak said, before referencing Bynes' recent mental state evaluation. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."