Amanda Bynes has nothing but love for her fans.

Related | Amanda Bynes Files to End Her Conservatorship

Ahead of her March 22 court date, Bynes came back to Instagram under a new username, @amanda.bynes1986, to share a message with those who have supported her through her ups and downs. In the quick video, she says, “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

The court date in question is to discuss the end of her conservatorship. The former actress filed paperwork in February to terminate the nearly nine-year agreement, according to Page Six. Her request covers both her person and her estate, according to paperwork, and she also submitted a capacity declaration, per California law. The capacity declaration, which must be certified by the conservatee’s physician, psychologist, or religious healing practitioner, is required by the court to show that the person is fit to be left to their own devices.

Following Page Six’s report, Bynes’ lawyer David A. Esquibias told People in a statement, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Bynes’ conservatorship extends back to 2013 when she was struggling with her mental health and allegedly set a fire in someone’s driveway. Her mother, Lynn, was temporarily put in charge of her and her affairs at the time. A year later, Bynes was placed on a 5150 hold, later revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to Page Six. She was placed under a slightly modified conservatorship, again under her mother’s care.

Since then, Bynes has openly dealt with addiction and her mental health. She left acting behind but turned things around when she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. In 2020, her lawyer shared that Bynes was still taking classes and hoped to release a fragrance collection. Her new Instagram bio conveniently mentions her upcoming fragrance line, telling followers to “check back for updates.”

Photo via Getty/ Lawrence Lucier/ FilmMagic

