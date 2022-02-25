Amanda Bynes is asking for an end to her conservatorship.

According to Page Six, the former television star filed a petition to dissolve the arrangement, which has been in place for nearly nine years, on Wednesday. Bynes also reportedly submitted a capacity declaration the day before, as California state law requires all conservatees have their current mental state evaluated by a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner.

“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Bynes was put in a temporary conservatorship back in August 2013 after she allegedly set fire to a driveway and was involuntarily hospitalized. The conservatorship gave her mother, Lynn, complete control over her personal, financial and medical affairs. Bynes was then hospitalized again, shortly after revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in late 2014.

During this times, the star also struggled with addiction. However, Bynes told PAPER in 2018 that she'd been sober for four years thanks to her parents "really helping [her] get back on track."

"Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person," she said before expressing remorse over her infamous string of celebrity-related tweets in 2013.

"I actually am a nice person," Bynes continued. "I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter."

And while she experienced a "stress-related relapse" a couple months afterwards, Bynes has since gotten "back on track," graduating with an associates degree from FIDM in 2019.

Bynes's hearing is slated for March 22. In the meantime, you can read our cover story here.