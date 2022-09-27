Amalie Gassmann is always a front row staple on the Fashion Week circuit, where she hits up the most exclusive shows and parties from New York to Paris. In Milan, the writer and filmmaker attended the Prada show in one of the brand's signature looks from last season: the tank dress with sheer overlay and floral skirt.

In an exclusive photo diary for PAPER, Gassmann takes us behind the scenes of the big day, from glam to fitting to the always frenzied street style scene outside the show and finally the runway. Click through the gallery, below.