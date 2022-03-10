One of the few constants during Paris Fashion Week is that the good vibes are always strong at an Isabel Marant show, from the screaming fans crowding the entrance to every cool girl in the front row to the industry's favorite models walking the runway.
Thursday's show at the Palais Royale proved no exception, with New York rock band Blonde Redhead performing live as Gigi Hadid, Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey stomped out in thigh-high boots, baggy trousers and oversized pants.
Among those who took in the vibrant collection was writer and filmmaker Amalie Gassmann, who was joined by fellow creatives and New York multi-hyphenates Alexander Roth, Eric Jess and Tanner Reese. The four friends shared an AirBNB together in Paris and documented their night getting ready for Isabel Marant for PAPER.
"I know Amalie has been to an Isabel Marant show but me and the boys haven’t," Roth says. "I know there is always a great cast, high energy and she's a staple during Fashion Week to see."
Their outfits of choice? Isabel Marant, of course, each of them wearing the brand's chunky knits, layered vests, smart trousers and decorative denim. Go behind the scenes with everyone in the photo gallery, below.
Tanner: Putting the finishing touches on my outfit for tonight. I'm wearing leg warmers and a beaded belt here (not pictured). It's all in the details.
Photography: Kristine Sokolowski
Let's Talk About Khloé Kardashian's Pantry
It all started with the cookie jars. After Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of some red roses sitting atop her kitchen counter to Instagram, followers were quick to flood the comments inquiring about the object they found more intriguing: a massive two-gallon glass canister filled to the brim with perfectly stacked Keebler Vienna Fingers.
Soon after, Khloé earned the rep of organizational guru — sharing endless content that showcased closets, pantries, drawers, nooks, crannies, etc. around her home with objects removed from their original packaging, labeled and neatly placed in stockpiles that rival even the most avid Doomsday prepper’s storage solutions.
Most recently, the Keeping Up franchise’s newest Middle Girl once again kicked up online chatter after sharing her new kitchen pantry exclusively with Poosh dot com.
I love when the streets are talking about my pantry. This is my kind of commentary. Go to poosh to check it out— Khlo\u00e9 (@Khlo\u00e9) 1646773689
What caught our attention, however, isn’t necessarily Khloé’s obsession with arranging her spaces like high-end cannabis retail shops, but rather the grocery selections at hand. Let’s get into it, shall we?
As compared to her sister Kim’s kitchen, which entered social discourse back in 2020 for its “sparse” packaged goods and baffling beverage quantity (she later set the record straight with a full walk-in fridge tour), Khloé’s cupboards are stocked with items we’re not convinced she’s touched in years.
When I say I want my home to be organized and clean I expect NO LESS than Khloe Kardashian\u2019s pantrypic.twitter.com/wqMnHVcgXE— Liz Kardash (@Liz Kardash) 1646765303
Zooming in far beyond the famed cookies, off the bat, our eyes are drawn to the “canned goods” section. Rows upon rows of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, Del Monte peaches and canned corn, Progresso chicken noodle and Campbell’s tomato — all very accessible brands and their claim-to-fame items that can be found in conventional grocery stores, rather than Erewhon exclusives. Same goes for the dressings: Ken’s Thousand Island? Hidden Valley Ranch? This exorbitantly rich person’s shelves are somehow not calling me poor. (Though the sheer abundance here, as many have already criticized for good reason, does.)
More than the brand names themselves, we genuinely need to know what Khloé’s doing with all those cans of cranberry sauce. Our single projection is that the Kardashian-Jenner-Disick-West Family Thanksgiving takes place around Khloé’s table, but who knows, maybe she’s an Alison Roman “Fancy Canned Cranberries” salad fangirl. What we can’t speak to, however, is that bounty of canned corn. Not to mention Vl*sic being her choice in pickle.
i want my pantry to look like khloe kardashian's pic.twitter.com/wmPBJWungA— eric v. schwartau (@eric v. schwartau) 1646847438
Let’s continue on into the world of spreads and squeezables.
Khloé has a well-documented oatmeal breakfast regimen, so it makes perfect sense that she has a wide variety of toppings to include. Here, we’re confronted once more with the canonical brands: natural, freshly ground non-homogenized nut butters were left off the shelves in favor of Jiff and Skippy — but no Peter Pan because *taste.* Jams and honeys look fancy judging by the wholesome farmscape labels and bold RAW, UNFILTERED lettering, whereas the maple syrups are giving range. A gorgeous glass bottle of pure Grade A Vermont maple is prominently featured, bookended by the ever classic Pearl Milling Company (FKA Aunt Jemima). We've spotted that one is more frequently placed in the rotation, but we’ll leave it for you to decide what that could mean.
Even the snack bulk bins are chock full of Walgreens receipt coupon favorites: Lay’s, Dorito’s and Snyder’s; Fig Newtons, Mother’s Cookies Circus Animals and Chips Ahoy. But Khloé obviously indulges in her fair share of homemade goodies. The easy-access flour and sugar dispensers are the tell-tale sign that Khloé is an avid baker, though what do we think she could possibly do with all that cornstarch? She must like her concoctions thicc.
Forget the wicker basket filled with backstock collagen and protein powders, the bougiest thing in Khloé’s arsenal — we’d even go so far as to declare it the singular sign of wealth — is the bucatini. There’s not just one, but two full containers of the rare pasta shape. Safe to say we’ve located the source of its US distribution shortage. At least to some degree.
Khloé has always been the most relatable of the Kardashian Krew and upon deeper investigation, it seems her grocery lists prove no exception.
Photo via Getty/ Will Pippin/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank
Jennie and Gentle Monster Reunite for Second Eyewear Collab
In December, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie teased a second collab with eyewear label Gentle Monster, uploading several posts of herself posing with white sunglasses and flowers with the words like "Gentle Monster x Jennie" and "Jentle Garden." (Their first collab in 2020 sold out instantly.)
Now, a couple of months later, the new collection has finally launched, and an accompanying campaign shot by Hugo Comte shows Jennie in a surreal fantasy garden surrounded by blooming flowers.
The eyewear capsule features reflective metal designs in three optical glasses, three sunglasses and one special style with embellished crystal details around the frame and come in an oversized square and rectangular acetate frame with a bold cat-eye.
It comes with a custom Jentle Garden package and is sold through Gentle Monster’s website and store around the world, with prices ranging from $259 to $480. There will also be Jentle Garden pop-ups in five cities around the world, which will recreate a village scenery installation envisioned by Jennie and Gentle Monster.
Photography: Hugo Comte/ Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes Speak Out Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.
Officially known as CS/CS/HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill would prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels” in public schools throughout the state. It also gives parents the ability to "bring action against the school district” if the conversations do happen.
The bill’s opponents have argued that going through with this can be problematic for Florida’s LGBTQ+ youth, making them at greater risk for declining mental health — as well as this being a violation of the First Amendment rights of both students and teachers.
Grande spoke out about the bill this week, writing "Really disgusting" on her Instagram Stories beneath a post in which Equality Florida shared the news.
Florida, call your senators !\u00a0http://flsenate.gov/Senators\u00a0 #LetFreeFloridaSayGayhttps://twitter.com/equalityfl/status/1500839543070769160\u00a0\u2026— Shawn Mendes (@Shawn Mendes) 1646699480
Mendes wants Floridians to fight this bill, as well. He quoted a tweet that featured Equality Florida sharing a group of people protesting outside of the state’s capitol against the bill. "Florida, call your senators,” he wrote, before sharing a link to the state’s website that lists the senators he’s referencing. He then shared the hashtag, "#LetFreeFloridaSayGay."
A Florida lawmaker got up to say that \u201cgay\u201d isn\u2019t permanent. I\u2019m not sure what she meant by that, since I\u2019ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature\u2019s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don\u2019t last forever. Just long enough to wow.— George Takei (@George Takei) 1646762680
In addition to both Grande and Mendes, Takei took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "A Florida lawmaker got up to say that 'gay' isn’t permanent. I’m not sure what she meant by that, since I’ve been gay for more than 84 years, but many of nature’s most beautiful creations, from rainbows to bursts of flower blossoms, don’t last forever. Just long enough to wow."
I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community \u2014 especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill \u2014 to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1491182851919908873\u00a0\u2026— President Biden (@President Biden) 1644361654
President Joe Biden also issued his own statement on Twitter that aligns with these celebrities' reliefs. "I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” he wrote on Twitter. "I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”
It’s expected that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill next.
Photo via Getty
Manchado Teams Up With Xhosa on 'Mona Lisa'
Colombian artist Manchado sptlights his native country’s queer community in “Mona Lisa,” a new video and single featuring New York-based Xhosa, who also hopped on as co-producer. A fusion of classic reggaeton sounds with an experimental, Arca-inspired twist, the song is “about someone that lures you in and leaves you hanging,” Manchado says. “Like the Mona Lisa, you can’t decipher their true intentions.”
The visual, premiering today on PAPER, stars ballroom pioneers Demonia and Pantera Yeguaza, as Manchado dramatically descends from the ceiling in a purple-and-black harness that looks like it’s dripping down from his body. Flipping between Spanish and English lyrics, Manchado declares, “I’m here for business, not a good time,” as the performers all move seductively around a DIY set.
“The process of this video was a little different from my previous ones,” Manchado says of his latest production, following videos like “Azucar” in 2021 or “Sword” in 2020. “I usually work around some sort of narrative from what the song is about, but this time I worked around materials that reflected what the song felt like sonically.”
“Mona Lisa” is as much a radical fashion film as it is a music video, centering Manchado’s own designs alongside local collaborator Altabasura.
“All the looks I made with Altabasura and we created them in what felt like a lab, experimenting with things like slime, plastic and old clothes and seeing what came out of it,” Manchado says. “I feel like I learned to embrace the chaos of being spontaneous on not overthinking too much while making this.”
Watch and stream "Mona Lisa," with Xhosa, Manchado's first big release of 2022.
Photo courtesy of Frank Sanchez
