One of the few constants during Paris Fashion Week is that the good vibes are always strong at an Isabel Marant show, from the screaming fans crowding the entrance to every cool girl in the front row to the industry's favorite models walking the runway.

Thursday's show at the Palais Royale proved no exception, with New York rock band Blonde Redhead performing live as Gigi Hadid, Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey stomped out in thigh-high boots, baggy trousers and oversized pants.

Among those who took in the vibrant collection was writer and filmmaker Amalie Gassmann, who was joined by fellow creatives and New York multi-hyphenates Alexander Roth, Eric Jess and Tanner Reese. The four friends shared an AirBNB together in Paris and documented their night getting ready for Isabel Marant for PAPER.

"I know Amalie has been to an Isabel Marant show but me and the boys haven’t," Roth says. "I know there is always a great cast, high energy and she's a staple during Fashion Week to see."

Their outfits of choice? Isabel Marant, of course, each of them wearing the brand's chunky knits, layered vests, smart trousers and decorative denim. Go behind the scenes with everyone in the photo gallery, below.

Tanner: Putting the finishing touches on my outfit for tonight. I'm wearing leg warmers and a beaded belt here (not pictured). It's all in the details.

Photography: Kristine Sokolowski

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Break the Internet ®

Let's Talk About Khloé Kardashian's Pantry

It all started with the cookie jars. After Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of some red roses sitting atop her kitchen counter to Instagram, followers were quick to flood the comments inquiring about the object they found more intriguing: a massive two-gallon glass canister filled to the brim with perfectly stacked Keebler Vienna Fingers.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Jennie and Gentle Monster Reunite for Second Eyewear Collab

In December, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie teased a second collab with eyewear label Gentle Monster, uploading several posts of herself posing with white sunglasses and flowers with the words like "Gentle Monster x Jennie" and "Jentle Garden." (Their first collab in 2020 sold out instantly.)

Show More Show Less
LGBTQ

Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes Speak Out Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.

Show More Show Less
Music

Manchado Teams Up With Xhosa on 'Mona Lisa'

Colombian artist Manchado sptlights his native country’s queer community in “Mona Lisa,” a new video and single featuring New York-based Xhosa, who also hopped on as co-producer. A fusion of classic reggaeton sounds with an experimental, Arca-inspired twist, the song is “about someone that lures you in and leaves you hanging,” Manchado says. “Like the Mona Lisa, you can’t decipher their true intentions.”

Show More Show Less