Awards show season is upon us. It's the one time of the year when it is socially acceptable to argue, spam people with links to vote and much more. The 2022 American Music Awards were no exception, and some acts made a clean sweep.
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift dominated the show. Ticket drama be damned, she won every category she was nominated for and continues her reign of winning the most AMAs, beating out Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.
Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, BTS and Harry Styles also received lots of love, while Dove Cameron took home the coveted New Artist of the Year award, even beating out Latto and Steve Lacy.
There were some other lovely surprises, such as Lionel Richie receiving an Icon Award after an enthralling piano battle with Stevie Wonder and PAPER's horny king, Charlie Puth. P!nk paid a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in August, with a touching rendition of the Grease classic, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."
Speaking of P!nk, Carrie Underwood is coming for her aerial crown with a special aerial acrobatics performance of her own. I am shocked and offended no one told me Miss Carrie knew how to do any of that.
Onto some of the spicier moments of the show, Kelly Rowland is receiving some heat for seemingly defending and complimenting Chris Brown, who was not in attendance to accept his award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. Brown has a history of domestic violence and assault, most notably brutalizing ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. The R&B musician was set to perform a special Michael Jackson tribute in honor of the 40th-anniversary reissue of Thriller, but according to Variety, there are rumors that the performance was canceled due to Brown's criminal history.
Machine Gun Kelly also called out the "community," seemingly referring to the rock community that is still hesitant to accept his complete pivot into pop-punk. "There have been some people in the community who have called me a tourist," he said. "But they’re wrong. I'm the rocket man."
As for Morgan Wallen, who walked home with two awards, he seems to be doing just fine. Wallen was shown to have violated social distancing guidelines in 2020, subsequently having his Saturday Night Live performance postponed due to the controversy. In 2021, Wallen was then captured on video saying a racial slur. Despite being temporarily blacklisted from the industry, even going as far as not being allowed to attend last year's AMAs despite being nominated, Wallen received nominations this year as well. As a result of his controversies, support for his music increased dramatically.
Regardless of whether or not your fave won, there's a lot to celebrate. Below, check out the complete list of winners of the 2022 American Music Awards.
ARIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Steve Lacy
Latto
Måneskin
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
AVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future – I Never Liked You
Gunna – DS4Ever
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lil Durk – 7220
Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Brent Faiyaz
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
SZA
Summer Walker
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker – Still Over It
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”
SZA – “I Hate U”
Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko – La 167
J Balvin – Jose
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Rosalía – Motomami
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”
Karol G – “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Måneskin – “Beggin'”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Ghost – Impera
Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album
Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Elvis
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
Photo courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images