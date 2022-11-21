Awards show season is upon us. It's the one time of the year when it is socially acceptable to argue, spam people with links to vote and much more. The 2022 American Music Awards were no exception, and some acts made a clean sweep.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift dominated the show. Ticket drama be damned, she won every category she was nominated for and continues her reign of winning the most AMAs, beating out Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

There were some other lovely surprises, such as Lionel Richie receiving an Icon Award after an enthralling piano battle with Stevie Wonder and PAPER's horny king, Charlie Puth. P!nk paid a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in August, with a touching rendition of the Grease classic, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Speaking of P!nk, Carrie Underwood is coming for her aerial crown with a special aerial acrobatics performance of her own. I am shocked and offended no one told me Miss Carrie knew how to do any of that.

Onto some of the spicier moments of the show, Kelly Rowland is receiving some heat for seemingly defending and complimenting Chris Brown, who was not in attendance to accept his award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. Brown has a history of domestic violence and assault, most notably brutalizing ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. The R&B musician was set to perform a special Michael Jackson tribute in honor of the 40th-anniversary reissue of Thriller, but according to Variety, there are rumors that the performance was canceled due to Brown's criminal history.

Machine Gun Kelly also called out the "community," seemingly referring to the rock community that is still hesitant to accept his complete pivot into pop-punk. "There have been some people in the community who have called me a tourist," he said. "But they’re wrong. I'm the rocket man."

As for Morgan Wallen, who walked home with two awards, he seems to be doing just fine. Wallen was shown to have violated social distancing guidelines in 2020, subsequently having his Saturday Night Live performance postponed due to the controversy. In 2021, Wallen was then captured on video saying a racial slur. Despite being temporarily blacklisted from the industry, even going as far as not being allowed to attend last year's AMAs despite being nominated, Wallen received nominations this year as well. As a result of his controversies, support for his music increased dramatically.

Regardless of whether or not your fave won, there's a lot to celebrate. Below, check out the complete list of winners of the 2022 American Music Awards.

ARIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Steve Lacy

Latto

Måneskin

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

AVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future – I Never Liked You

Gunna – DS4Ever

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lil Durk – 7220

Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Brent Faiyaz

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

SZA

Summer Walker

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker – Still Over It

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”

SZA – “I Hate U”

Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko – La 167

J Balvin – Jose

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Rosalía – Motomami

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Måneskin – “Beggin'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Ghost – Impera

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice