Alyson Stoner is standing in solidarity with another ex-child star.

Earlier this week, the New York Times published an in-depth interview with Jennette McCurdy, where the former iCarly and Sam & Cat star talked about Nickelodeon's alleged "exploitation" of her childhood, all of which she details in her forthcoming memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” as McCurdy said, explaining that she was surrounded by predatory adults, including her controlling mother and a man she calls "the Creator," who's widely speculated to have been the controversial creator, producer and director of both shows, Dan Schneider.

“It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing," she continued. "And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

The publication also touched on some of the "various embarrassments and indignities at Nickelodeon" — including being photographed in a bikini and "the Creator" plying her with alcohol — that McCurdy writes about in her book, as well as the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of her mother, which led to "eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, struggles with alcohol abuse and more."

Sadly though, McCurdy's experience doesn't appear to be an outlier, as Stoner — a former child star who mostly worked with Disney — alluded to in a tweet of support, writing that "as the stories continue to surface, I stand with Jennette and my fellow former child actors."

Stoner added, "[They have] way too many experiences of teams, networks, and surrounding adults exhibiting unethical and unconscionable behavior, often without consequence."



McCurdy has yet to reply to Stoner's post but, in the meantime, you can read her tweet for yourself below.

As the stories continue to surface, I stand with Jennette and my fellow former child actors who have way too many experiences of teams, networks, and surrounding adults exhibiting unethical and unconscionable behavior, often without consequence.@jennettemccurdy — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) August 5, 2022