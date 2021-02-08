What better way for a brand to celebrate Black History Month than to recognize the institutions that have cultivated revolutionary talent for almost two centuries: Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since their inception, HBCUs were created to help Black Americans who were not allowed to attend certain schools to have an opportunity at higher education.

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, in particular, was the first HBCU and was founded in 1837. Honoring this history, lifestyle brand Alife teamed up with Champion and Urban Outfitters to bring forward a capsule collection that pays tribute to these institutions.

The collection's campaign was inspired by multiple facets of HBCU culture's beauty. The prominent element being that of Homecoming, which is a generationally cherished event for HBCU students and alumni across the country.

The black and white campaign video epitomizes both the legacy and strife of HBCUs' existence by incorporating a multi-generational cast, line dancers and band. Although the pain is known, the power is paramount. With an all-HBCU alumni cast, Alife's campaign recaptures the pride, strength and love that comes from being a part of the HBCU experience.

"I am thrilled that this collection, which celebrates all of the culture, community and connectivity which an HBCU experience brings, is being showcased by Urban Outfitters and Champion" says Alife Partner and Hampton University alum, Treis Hill.

The collection, which is available now at UO and Alife, features many distinguished HBCUs such as Howard University, Spelman College, Xavier University, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University. See, below, for more images from the capsule.