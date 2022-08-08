As the summer of Renaissance reaches full swing, Beyoncé has joined forces with Madonna for their first-ever collaboration, the "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)" — which notably name checks over two dozen influential Black women musicians.

In the song's third verse, Beyoncé delivers her list of queen-recognized queens in the style spoken word — over samples of Madonna's "Vogue" (1990). She proclaims, "Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold (Vogue), Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl."

Over the weekend, many of those mentioned — including Lizzo, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, and Tierra Whack — took to social media to express their excitement. "I always believed in me now Beyoncé believe in me too," wrote Lizzo, who also uploaded a video with a poignant personal anecdote.

"I remember when I was telling my friend's mom what my major in college was gonna be and I told her I was gonna major in music performance and she laughed in my face," the singer recalls in the video, "She said, 'Music performance? Like Beyoncé?' and laughed in my face." She ends the video with a laugh as Beyoncé's verse plays off of her phone.

As Billboard reports, Alicia Keys reacted to the song via Instagram Story, writing “Big love to my sis @beyonce. Let’s go Queens." Missy Elliott likewise nodded to the shout-out on Instagram, saying, "Ayyyyyye I’m duck walking & vogueing." Meanwhile former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland kept it simple, writing: "So HARD!!!!!”