Shop Alexander Wang's Archives to Fight COVID-19

Fans of Alexander Wang's rebellious, street-savvy clothes got a welcome surprise this morning. The designer announced that he is opening up his archives online with a rare flash sale of pieces from past collections and seasons.

Among the items featured are his signature notch-heeled boots, denim shorts and sexy knit dresses from his main collections as well as his lower-priced T line. Products are heavily discounted, with many listed at up to 80% off. In addition, 20% of net proceeds will go to the United Nations' COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization.

A bunch of items are already sold out, so act fast as the Alexander Wang Vault is only available for 72 hours. In the meantime, can we suggest following the designer's personal Instagram account? Between the hype dance moves, livestreams with Alexa Demie and videos of the designer when he was a kid, there's plenty of good content to keep you entertained while you #WangFromHome.