If you've ever felt the pang of envy scrolling through Alexander Roth's Instagram (he makes everything effortless, from schoolgirl skirts to sheer dresses), you're in luck: the multi-hyphenate creative is making his style more accessible. For his second collaboration with The M Jewelers, Roth is rolling out another range of unisex accessories — rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces — that pull inspiration from his Iranian family heritage.

Much like Roth's jewelry debut in 2020, this launch is playful and personal. He specifically looked to his mother and grandmother, and the ways they'd finish every look with a different statement piece. Their sensibility is not only present in the vintage feel of certain styles, decorated with colorful gemstones, but also the accompanying campaign. (One image features Roth in a dramatic black headscarf and glove, with only "The Lust Ring" on his pinky.)

Below, PAPER caught up with Roth to talk more about having fun with fashion and why creating products is only the beginning of what's to come.

What did you learn from your first launch that you applied to this one? I got a better feel for my customer base, while also understanding what I wanted to put out into the world. The first collection was more of a stepping stone for me to continue to create timeless pieces.

How do you see your personal style reflected in these pieces? I'd like to say I'm a pretty eccentric person, both in style and in personality. AR02 reflects exactly that. Each piece is loud enough to draw attention, but be able to mix well with others.

For you, what's the process from design to execution?

Finding exactly what I can't find in the market, or at least my version of it. Too often I find a piece of jewelry but say, "But only if it had this?" Or, "But what if the stone was smaller?" Then comes the sampling and wear test to make sure I can see myself with the piece for an extended period of time. I like to sit with a piece for a while before I decide to release it — make sure it's right for me and the customer.

Why do you think people respond so well to you and your style?

Above all I just like to have fun with it. I try not to take myself too seriously, especially when it comes to my personal style. I hope that through my own style I can help someone else find their way in their style journey.

What did you learn about fashion from your mother and grandmother? Anything goes as long as your confident in what you put on.

Is there a piece that you think is the standout star? Why?

The standout piece hasn't come out yet, so I'll leave this question open-ended.

How else do you see you expanding your brand as it relates to fashion? What's your ultimate?

As much as I love creating products, the real passion is creating timeless imagery — creating art through photography and video mediums.

Alexander Roth's collection with The M Jewelry is available now on themjewelersny.com.