BRB Buying is our weekly shopping roundup of the hottest fashion products, store openings, and buzzy collaborations you need to know about. From exciting new capsules to limited-edition collections, we compile the best launches that are worth checking out. See below for this week's list of noteworthy drops.

The Bag Worn by Every Top Model

This season, Alexander McQueen debuted a brand new handbag style called the Story that's already been seen on the likes of supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber. The bag can be worn in a variety of ways thanks to its top handle and adjustable strap for a cross body look, as Selena Gomez recently demonstrated on her way to a New York radio stop. (Liya Kebeda and Ajok Madel have also been seen sporting the new style.) The contrast color lining and metallic handle give it a distinct flair that's perfect for holiday gifting. Select colors available now and for pre-order at AlexanderMcQueen.com.

The Sleek, Party Necktie

Public School, the sustainable fashion brand helmed by New York-based duo Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, teamed up with cognac house Courvoisier to create a super sleek black-on-black necktie. The accessory is a first for the label, known for their tailored streetwear, and is designed with dead-stock wool suiting fabrics and finished with a zig-zag stitching. Proceeds from this collaboration will benefit the Council of Fashion Designers of America's (CFDA) philanthropic arm, the CFDA Foundation to support education around diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. Available now at PublicSchoolNYC.com.

The Gift Where Art and Fashion Collide

Dior's classic Lady Dior handbags are a perennial favorite, but their ongoing Dior Lady Art series sees the iconic style reinterpreted through an artistic lens. For the fourth edition, 11 artists from around the world infused the bag with their own intricate design approach. Click through the gallery above to each one-of-a-kind style, rendered beautifully by iconic names from the art world like Joana Vasconcelos, Rina Banerjee, and Marguerite Humeau. From couture-like embellishments to ornate embroideries, there's a variety of unique bags to choose from. Available now at the Dior Miami Design District Boutique and select stores nationwide later this month and in January.

The Bedazzled Briefs

Gen Z underwear brand Parade, which made waves this fall when it launched with a partnership with Planned Parenthood, has made sustainability and inclusivity a part of its mission since Day One. (Their products are made from pre-consumer recycled materials and target women of all sizes and shapes.) This week, the label launched their glitziest collection yet — a two-piece collection with famed crystal-maker Swarovski. The first item is a soft gray sweatshirt with 1,438 Swarovski crystals, while the Bling brief set (consisting of the brand's Jawbrakers and Eightball briefs) come in a handy gift box and poster from its 2020 calendar. Available now at yourparade.com.

The Tote That Fits Everything

The first tote bag by Givenchy under Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller, the giant Bond shopper, is made in a sturdy canvas material with its logo displayed boldly in the front. It also comes with a leather zippered clutch inside, as well as two large handles that can be worn over the shoulder or by hand. (You can also carry it under your arms like a pouch.) Its design was inspired by Waight Keller's own travels, where she commutes between London and the Givenchy studios in Paris. Fitting everything you have into one practical (yet elevated) bag is the holiday gift anyone can appreciate. Available now at givenchy.com.