Sarah Burton's collections for McQueen aren't the kind to do a complete 180 each season. Rather, she gradually tweaks the same core design principles — precise tailoring, dark, romantic silhouettes, elaborate jewelry — in her signature black, red and white color palette.

Harnesses, another one of her familiar tools, also made a return this season. Whether worn as a layer over a white poet-sleeved dress or draped under a lilac halterneck dress (in corset form), the look captures Burton's skill at combining soft, feminine flourishes with tough, severe elements.

Even the metal clutches Burton designed were suspended from shiny leather harnesses, a look that feels irresistible over an understated yet sleek tailored suit. It's not all leather straps, however. Plenty of lighter touches like hearts, quilting and blankets evoked a sense of comfort and protection, where were inspired by Wales the region's crafty heritage.

See the complete Alexander McQueen FallWinter 2020 collection below.