With many of us still left wondering how to deal with self-isolating every day, getting our creative juices flowing is a great way to make our time alone a little bit easier. The team at Alexander McQueen is helping matters by inviting people to participate in weekly activities from the comfort of their home thanks to its new social media project.

The brand is kicking things off by letting fans sketch the finale rose dress from Autumn/ Winter 2019, which users can find via Alexander McQueen's social media channels. You can then take a photo of the sketch/ illustration and upload it to Instagram while tagging @AlexanderMcQueen and #McQueenCreators with the chance of McQueen republishing your work across multiple platforms.

Each week, a new creative concept will be released including 3D creation and embroidery from home, among other activities to be announced. McQueen follows other fashion and creative types inviting users to participate in social projects from home, including fashion photographer Mert Alas and luxury brand Bottega Veneta.

