Given the way this hell year has unfurled, there's never been a better time to let loose. But how can you do that from within the confines of your own home? Well, DJ Alex Chapman is here to help.

Featuring a curated blend of club-ready bops from PAPER faves like Shygirl, Pabllo Vittar, and Rina Sawayama, as well as high-octane remixes of a few of this year's biggest pop hits, Chapman's New Year's Eve set has a little something for everyone to help recreate the club experience at home.



"I wanted it to feel like the gay mega-club tent at a music festival," he said. "We picked this crazy laser show as the backdrop. It reminded me of seeing Deadmau5 at Ultra — that kind of rave experience."

And for Chapman, that also meant sprinkling in some fun visuals he'd add if he owned a gay club, explaining that he loves all the "camp movies, iconic music videos, and funny vintage porn" they play during sets.

"[It's just] stuff that makes you feel like you're in the right place," Chapman said, before reminiscing on connecting with fellow music lovers on tour with Kim Petras before the world "went to shit" earlier this year.

"[I got to] play some of the best shows of my life," Chapman said. "I really felt understood and I just wanted to make this as a thank you and a 'I miss you' to all the people I've gotten to play for who get me and appreciate what I do."

So ring in 2021 the right way and watch the entire set, below.