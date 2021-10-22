Alec Baldwin fatally shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie Rust.

On Thursday, the actor discharged a prop gun that killed the 42-year-old — a rising star in the cinematography world — and injured director Joel Souza at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. According to reports, Hutchins was airlifted to Albuquerque's University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, Souza was taken by ambulance to Santa Fe's Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and was later released.

Production has been halted as authorities investigate the incident, Santa Fe sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios told the Washington Post. The New York Times also said that officials have since determined that they were either rehearsing or filming a scene when the shooting happened and are currently interviewing people on set to help establish "how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm."

A spokesperson for Baldwin said the prop gun contained blanks, though NPR reported that guns used on set are "either fake or, when real, loaded with blanks" before noting that "blanks can also be deadly when fired at short range."

Additionally, the Los Angeles Times spoke to crew members who revealed that half a dozen of them walked off set in protest of the low-budget film's working conditions — including delayed payments, lodging issues and long hours — right before the shooting occurred. One source also noted that Hutchins had been "advocating for safer conditions for her team."

Baldwin — who is starring in and co-producing the Western — is reportedly cooperating with authorities. Police said no charges have been filed yet.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Following the incident, the actor took to Twitter on Friday morning to address the tragedy, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband," he continued before adding that he was "offering [his] support" to Hutchins' family.

Baldwin added, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna."