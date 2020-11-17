Other than a few one-off projects here and there (collaborations with Tod's and LeSportsac), we haven't seen much of Alber Elbaz since his high-profile dismissal from Lanvin years aago.
The beloved designer has kept his comeback plans pretty vague (all we knew was that he entered into a partnership with luxury conglomerate Richemont), but now, details of his next chapter are finally starting to emerge.
Today, Elbaz announced a new brand name, AZ Factory, and a new logo: a plain circle with big dark eyes.
"I am so happy and very much looking forward to an exciting launch in late January," Elbaz said in a statement. The new digital luxury brand will center around "solutions-driven fashion that works for everyone," according to a press release while acting as a factory of new ideas and experimentation.
In the meantime, users can sign up on AZ Factory's new site for updates and previews leading up to the launch.
