Other than a few one-off projects here and there (collaborations with Tod's and LeSportsac), we haven't seen much of Alber Elbaz since his high-profile dismissal from Lanvin years aago.

Related | The Six Designers Competing for a Prestigious Global Prize

The beloved designer has kept his comeback plans pretty vague (all we knew was that he entered into a partnership with luxury conglomerate Richemont), but now, details of his next chapter are finally starting to emerge.

Today, Elbaz announced a new brand name, AZ Factory, and a new logo: a plain circle with big dark eyes.

"I am so happy and very much looking forward to an exciting launch in late January," Elbaz said in a statement. The new digital luxury brand will center around "solutions-driven fashion that works for everyone," according to a press release while acting as a factory of new ideas and experimentation.

In the meantime, users can sign up on AZ Factory's new site for updates and previews leading up to the launch.