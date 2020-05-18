The NAACP Raised $100K to Support Ahmaud Arbery

After video footage of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery being brutally murdered by two white men while out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia surfaced, the internet erupted — activists and civilians alike demanding justice.

Outcry led to action and today, the NAACP announced that they've collectively raised $100,000 in donations — which will be divided between the Georgia NAACP and Arbery's family — following the video's release.

During a recent NAACP press conference, the organization addressed the developments in Arbery's case, highlighting their intentions to hold the Brunswick Sheriff's Department accountable for Arbery's death while promoting the hashtag #WeAreDoneDying.

Following the increased attention on the Arbery case, membership into the Georgia NAACP — which boasted 10,000 members pre-shooting — is "rising exponentially," according to a TMZ report.