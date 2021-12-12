For one day, and one day only, Adidas launched a pop-up store in New York City focusing on its sustainable fashion advocacy. The shop, which is tied to the brand's Choose to Give Back initiative, opened its doors on Saturday, December 11, 2021, featuring unique vintage and upcycled pieces from some of the leading voices in sustainable fashion, including Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella, and Tyranny & Mutation.

And in the true spirit of sustainability, all the designer pieces on display were sold not for money but for weight in worn goods — whether that be clothing, shoes, or other gear — brought by the pop-up visitors.

For each half-pound of fashion waste, guests were credited with one point, which they put towards pieces from the various collections. And guests were limited to bringing 10 pounds of used gear for two purchased items, with everything going on a "first come, first served" basis. Within two hours, the racks were wiped clean.

"We believe in mending not ending. Every piece of clothing has an opportunity for new life, it just requires a little bit of creativity," said Eva Joan co-founder Bjørn Park. "The Adidas’ Choose to Give Back event is a great moment for people to witness and experience what it can look like to upcycle. Trading in your old clothes for a one-of-a-kind upcycled piece is an intentional and sustainable choice. The effort is worth the reward!”

Beepy Bella designer Isabella Lalonde echoed these sentiments, telling PAPER, "Sustainability can be fun! By sourcing a variety of vintage pendants and deadstock materials leftover from overproduction, we see endless possibilities to create ever-evolving, wearable art pieces."

